PIXAS aka flatbreads
HOT HONEY PIXA
House Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cantimpalo (Spanish Chorizo), & Hot Honey Drizzle$13.99
CUBANO PIXA
Creamy Mustard Sauce, Ham, Shredded Pork, Mozzarella Cheese & Pickles$13.99
CHICKEN VACA FRITA PIXA
House Tomato Sauce, Grilled shredded Chicken Breast with Onion Mojo, Mozzarella Cheese, & Cilantro Aioli Drizzle$13.99
LECHON PIXA
Chimichurri Sauce, Grilled Shredded Pork with Onion Mojo, Diced Sweet Plantains & Mozzarella Cheese$13.99
VACA FRITA PIXA
Cilantro Aioli, Grilled Shredded Beef with Onion Mojo, Diced Sweet Plantains, & Mozzarella Cheese$15.49
CLASSIC PIXA
House Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
BUILD YOUR OWN PIXA
Build Your Own!$10.99
SOUPS & MAC
BORED SANDWICHES
PAN CON LECHON - PORK SANDWICH - LIMITED TIME
Slow Roasted Shredded Pork, Onion Mojo, Spicyish Mayo on Toasted Cuban Bread$10.99
CUBANO SANDWICH
Ham, shredded Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles & Creamy Mustard Sauce on Toasted Cuban Bread$10.99
CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH
Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, & Cilantro Aioli on Toasted Cuban Bread$11.99
PAN CON BISTEC - STEAK SANDWICH
Grilled thin-sliced steak, Tomatoes, chopped onions, spicy-ish mayo, and crispy homemade potato stix on toasted Cuban bread.$11.99
EL SMASH BURGER
Two Quarter Pound Beef & Pork Blend Patties smashed with Diced Onions, Topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Potato Stix, & Burger Beast Guava Sriracha Ketchup on a Toasted Cuban Bun. Burger Beast Approved!$12.99
EL PÍO PÍO - CHICKEN SANDWICH
Spicy-Ish Chicken Sandwich - Crispy chicken on a bed of our Spicy-Ish Mayo Special Sauce, topped with tangy pickles, served in a toasted Brioche Bun. Burger Beast Approved!$8.99
WRAP IT UP / GO FOR BOWL
THE 305
White Rice, Black Beans, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Diced Sweet Plantains & your choice of Protein and Sauce$9.99
MUTANT GREENS
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Sliced Almonds, Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and your choice of Protein$10.99
BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP / BOWL
Build Your Own$9.99
ACAI BOWLS
BORED BREAKFAST
B-FAST SANDWICH
2 eggs any style, your choice of Protein, Cheese & Bread$8.99
B-FAST WRAP / BOWL
Eggs Scrambled, Mixed Greens, and Tomato with your choice of Cheese, Protein and Sauce all in a White or Spinach Tortilla$9.99
RANCHERO WRAP / BOWL
White Rice, Black Beans, Ranchero Sauce, Scrambled Eggs with Melted Cheese, and Avocado in a Toasted Tortilla$9.99
PEANUT BUTTER TOAST
Toasted Multigrain Bread Topped with Sliced Bananas & Strawberries topped with Organic Toasted Coconut and Raw Honey Drizzle$7.99
TOSTADA
Toasted Cuban Bread with Butter$1.99
BORED BAKE SHOP
CROQUETAS
Ham or Spinach$1.69
BAKED EMPANADAS
Beef, Chicken, Ham & Cheese, Ropa Vieja, Spinach$3.79
HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT$5.99
PAN DE BONO
Cheese Bread$2.49
CUBAN POP TART
Guava & Cheese Pop Tart with a Condensed Milk Frosting$3.99
PASTELITOS
Cheese or Guava Pastry$1.99
CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE$2.99
BANANA NUT BREAD$3.69
CROISSANT
Butter Croissant$3.99
LIL' APES
DRINKS
BORED CAFECITOS
WHIPPED CUBANO -NEW
Our signature whipped Cuban-style coffee — bold, creamy, and layered over chilled milk. Smooth, rich, and perfectly balanced.$4.49
WHIPPED CALABAZA (SEASONAL)
Fall flavors, Bored Cuban style. Our whipped Cuban coffee paired with sweet pumpkin spice for the perfect seasonal pick-me-up$4.49
CAFÉ CUBANO
Espresso w/ Sugar$1.69
COLADA
Double Espresso with sugar$2.79
CORTADITO
Café Cubano with small pour of Steamed Milk$1.99
REG CAFÉ CON LECHE
Café Cubano with Steamed Milk$2.99
LARGE CAFÉ CON LECHE
Large Café Cubano with Steamed Milk$3.99
AMERICANO
Double Espresso and Water$2.59
CAFÉ AMERICANO
Freshly Brewed American Coffee$1.99
CAPPUCCINO
Café Cubano with Steamed Milk and Milk Foam$3.29
ICED CAFÉ CON LECHE
Café Cubano with Milk over Ice$3.99
ICED COFFEE
Iced Fresh Brewed American Coffee$2.99
ICED AMERICANO
Double Espresso and Water over Ice$2.99
16 OZ WHOLE BEAN COFFEE
CUBAN BLEND ESPRESSO - DARK ROAST WHOLE BEAN - 100% ARABICA COFFEE$12.99
HOT CHOCOLATE REG$2.99
HOT CHOCOLATE LARGE$3.99
JUICES/TEAS.
SHAKES & SMOOTHIES
Chunky Monkey
Chocolate, Banana Peanut Butter$5.99
Café Mocha-Tido
Cuban Coffee, Chocolate Ice cream, Condensed Milk$5.99
Strawberry Sunrise
A blend of fresh strawberries, banana, and fresh-squeezed orange juice, lightly sweetened with Raw honey and blended to perfection. Smooth, citrusy, and refreshing!$8.99
Acai Oasis
Organic Berry Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Almond milk$9.99
WATERS
SODA CANS
MERCH STORE
BODEGA
Raw Pennsylvania Honey 32 oz
THE perfect RAW honey for your Acai bowls, coffee and tea now in a larger size. A rich, buttery flavor, that brings that full honey flavor into your favorite bowl or drink.$25.00
Drips HOT Honey 32 oz
A flavor you have never tasted in the hot honey world. Made with Carolina Reaper Peppers, Drips Hot Honey is the perfect blend of heat and raw Central Illinois honey. Hot enough to give things a kick but not so hot it ruins the food. Our honey is raw, not cooked and has a great flavor than only a Carolina Reaper can give.$36.00
MANOLO'S GIFT BOX - M$60.00
MANOLO'S GIFT BOX - F$60.00
APPAREL
PLUSH TOYS
TUMBLERS, BOTTLES, & CUPS
12 OZ CAMP CUP$26.00
16 OZ TUMBLER - FLUENT IN SPANGLISH
Grab and never let go of our 16 oz Tumbler. With a hand feel known to make hearts skip a beat, it draws eyes with an understated silhouette and glorious powder coat finish. Fitting comfortably in cupholders and daily routines alike, while impressively maintaining its temperature.$25.00
ESPRESSO CUP AND SAUCER SET$7.00
SET OF 2 ESPRESSO CUP AND SAUCER$12.00
SET OF 4 ESPRESSO CUP AND SAUCER$20.00
