PIXAS aka flatbreads
- CUBANO PIXA$13.99
Creamy Mustard Sauce, Ham, Shredded Pork, Mozzarella Cheese & Pickles
- CHICKEN VACA FRITA PIXA$13.99
House Tomato Sauce, Grilled shredded Chicken Breast with Onion Mojo, Mozzarella Cheese, & Cilantro Aioli Drizzle
- LECHON PIXA$13.99
Chimichurri Sauce, Grilled Shredded Pork with Onion Mojo, Diced Sweet Plantains & Mozzarella Cheese
- VACA FRITA PIXA$14.99
Cilantro Aioli, Grilled Shredded Beef with Onion Mojo, Diced Sweet Plantains, & Mozzarella Cheese
- CLASSIC PIXA$10.99
House Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- BUILD YOUR OWN PIXA$10.99
Build Your Own!
SOUPS & MAC
BORED SANDWICHES
WRAP IT UP / GO FOR BOWL
- THE 305$9.99
White Rice, Black Beans, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Diced Sweet Plantains & your choice of Protein and Sauce
- MUTANT GREENS$10.99
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Sliced Almonds, Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and your choice of Protein
- BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP / BOWL$9.99
Build Your Own
BORED COMBO
ACAI BOWLS
BORED BREAKFAST
BORED BAKE SHOP
- CROQUETAS$1.25
Ham or Spinach
- BAKED EMPANADAS$3.79
Beef, Chicken, Ham & Cheese, Ropa Vieja, Spinach
- CUBAN POP TART$3.99
Guava & Cheese
- PASTELITOS$1.79
Ham & Cheese, Mago & Cheese, or Coconut Pastry
- PAN DE BONO$2.49
Cheese Bread
- HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT$4.99
- CROISSANT$3.49
Butter Croissant
- CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$3.79
- CINNAMON COFFEE CAFE$3.99
- MONKEY BREAD$3.99
- BANANA NUT BREAD$2.99
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.49
- CARROT CAKE$3.49
LIL' APES
DESSERTS
DRINKS
BORED CAFECITOS
- CAFÉ CUBANO$1.69
Espresso w/ Sugar
- COLADA$2.79
Double Espresso with sugar
- CORTADITO$1.99
Café Cubano with small pour of Steamed Milk
- REG CAFÉ CON LECHE$2.99
Café Cubano with Steamed Milk
- LARGE CAFÉ CON LECHE$3.99
Large Café Cubano with Steamed Milk
- AMERICANO$2.59
Double Espresso and Water
- CAFÉ AMERICANO$1.99
Freshly Brewed American Coffee
- CAPPUCCINO$3.29
Café Cubano with Steamed Milk and Milk Foam
- ICED CAFÉ CON LECHE$3.99
Café Cubano with Milk over Ice
- ICED CAFE AMERICANO$2.99
Iced Fresh Brewed American Coffee
- ICED AMERICANO$2.99
Double Espresso and Water over Ice
- 16 OZ WHOLE BEAN COFFEE$12.99