LIMITED EASTER BASKET (until March 31)

$65.00

Bored Cuban's "So Miami Easter Basket" 🐰 $78 Value, Basket Includes: ● Exclusive Frens Coffee Chocolate Bar ● Bored Cuban T-shirt 👕 ● 1 lb bag Espresso Beans ☕ ● Espresso Cup ☕ ● 3 Stickers 🌴 ● FREE $15 Gift Card! 🎁 All in a Custom Bored Cuban Box! 🙉 Limited Quantities Available! 🏃‍♂️ Get Yours Today! 🛍️