PIXAS aka flatbreads
- HOT HONEY PIXA
House Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cantimpalo (Spanish Chorizo), & Hot Honey Drizzle$13.99
- CUBANO PIXA
Creamy Mustard Sauce, Ham, Shredded Pork, Mozzarella Cheese & Pickles$13.99
- CHICKEN VACA FRITA PIXA
House Tomato Sauce, Grilled shredded Chicken Breast with Onion Mojo, Mozzarella Cheese, & Cilantro Aioli Drizzle$13.99
- LECHON PIXA
Chimichurri Sauce, Grilled Shredded Pork with Onion Mojo, Diced Sweet Plantains & Mozzarella Cheese$13.99
- VACA FRITA PIXA
Cilantro Aioli, Grilled Shredded Beef with Onion Mojo, Diced Sweet Plantains, & Mozzarella Cheese$14.99
- CLASSIC PIXA
House Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- BUILD YOUR OWN PIXA
Build Your Own!$10.99
SOUPS & MAC
BORED COMBO
BORED SANDWICHES
- EL PÍO PÍO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Spicy-Ish Chicken Sandwich - Crispy chicken on a bed of our Spicy-Ish Mayo Special Sauce, topped with tangy pickles, served in a toasted Brioche Bun. Burger Beast Approved!$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- EL SMASH BURGER
Two Quarter Pound Beef & Pork Blend Patties smashed with Diced Onions, Topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Potato Stix, & Burger Beast Guava Sriracha Ketchup on a Toasted Cuban Bun. Burger Beast Approved!$12.99
- CUBANO SANDWICH
Ham, shredded Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles & Creamy Mustard Sauce on Toasted Cuban Bread$9.99
- CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH
Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, & Cilantro Aioli on Toasted Cuban Bread$11.49
WRAP IT UP / GO FOR BOWL
- THE 305
White Rice, Black Beans, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Diced Sweet Plantains & your choice of Protein and Sauce$9.99
- MUTANT GREENS
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Sliced Almonds, Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and your choice of Protein$10.99
- BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP / BOWL
Build Your Own$9.99
ACAI BOWLS
BORED BREAKFAST
- TOSTADA
Toasted Cuban Bread with Butter$1.79
- B-FAST SANDWICH
2 eggs any style, your choice of Protein, Cheese & Bread$7.99
- B-FAST WRAP
Eggs Scrambled, Mixed Greens, and Tomato with your choice of Cheese, Protein and Sauce all in a White or Spinach Tortilla$7.99
- PEANUT BUTTER TOAST
Toasted Multigrain Bread Topped with Sliced Bananas & Strawberries topped with Organic Toasted Coconut and Raw Honey Drizzle$7.99
BORED BAKE SHOP
- CROQUETAS
Ham or Spinach$1.25
- BAKED EMPANADAS
Beef, Chicken, Ham & Cheese, Ropa Vieja, Spinach$3.79
- CUBAN POP TART
Guava & Cheese Pop Tart with a Condensed Milk Frosting$3.99
- MANGO POP TART
Mango & Cheese Pop Tart$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- PASTELITOS
Cheese or Coconut Pastry$1.79
- PAN DE BONO
Cheese Bread$2.49
- HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT$4.99
- CROISSANT
Butter Croissant$3.49
- CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$3.79
- CINNAMON COFFEE CAKE$3.99
- MONKEY BREAD$3.99
- BANANA NUT BREAD$3.29
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.49
LIL' APES
DESSERTS
DRINKS
BORED CAFECITOS
- CAFÉ CUBANO
Espresso w/ Sugar$1.69
- COLADA
Double Espresso with sugar$2.79
- CORTADITO
Café Cubano with small pour of Steamed Milk$1.99
- REG CAFÉ CON LECHE
Café Cubano with Steamed Milk$2.99
- LARGE CAFÉ CON LECHE
Large Café Cubano with Steamed Milk$3.99
- AMERICANO
Double Espresso and Water$2.59
- CAFÉ AMERICANO
Freshly Brewed American Coffee$1.99
- CAPPUCCINO
Café Cubano with Steamed Milk and Milk Foam$3.29
- ICED CAFÉ CON LECHE
Café Cubano with Milk over Ice$3.99
- ICED CAFE AMERICANO
Iced Fresh Brewed American Coffee$2.99
- ICED AMERICANO
Double Espresso and Water over Ice$2.99
- 16 OZ WHOLE BEAN COFFEE
CUBAN BLEND ESPRESSO - DARK ROAST WHOLE BEAN - 100% ARABICA COFFEE$12.99
- HOT CHOCOLATE REG$2.99
- HOT CHOCOLATE LARGE$3.99
JUICES/TEAS
SHAKES & SMOOTHIES
SODAS BOTTLES
SODA CANS
MERCH STORE
BODEGA
- Raw Pennsylvania Honey 32 oz
THE perfect RAW honey for your Acai bowls, coffee and tea now in a larger size. A rich, buttery flavor, that brings that full honey flavor into your favorite bowl or drink.$25.00
- Drips HOT Honey 32 oz
A flavor you have never tasted in the hot honey world. Made with Carolina Reaper Peppers, Drips Hot Honey is the perfect blend of heat and raw Central Illinois honey. Hot enough to give things a kick but not so hot it ruins the food. Our honey is raw, not cooked and has a great flavor than only a Carolina Reaper can give.$36.00
- CELBERENA SCENTED CANDLE$29.99
APPAREL
- PURPLE SOCKS$12.50
- YELLOW APE SOCKS$12.50
- FRIKS84 PONTE LAS PILAS HAT$28.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 SUMMER T-SHIRT - XS$30.00
- FRIKS84 SUMMER T-SHIRT - S$30.00
- FRIKS84 SUMMER T-SHIRT - M$30.00
- FRIKS84 SUMMER T-SHIRT - L$30.00
- FRIKS84 SUMMER T-SHIRT - XL$30.00
- FRIKS84 SUMMER T-SHIRT - XXL$30.00
- FRIKS84 CROP TOP - S$30.00
- FRIKS84 CROP TOP - M$30.00
- FRIKS84 CROP TOP - L$30.00
- FRIKS84 NEVER BORED HOODIE - S$50.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 NEVER BORED HOODIE - M$50.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 NEVER BORED HOODIE - L$50.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 NEVER BORED HOODIE - XL$50.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 NEVER BORED HOODIE - XXL$50.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 NEVER BORED T-SHIRT - XS$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 NEVER BORED T-SHIRT - S$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 NEVER BORED T-SHIRT - M$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 NEVER BORED T-SHIRT - L$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 NEVER BORED T-SHIRT - XL$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 NEVER BORED T-SHIRT - XXL$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 DOMINOS T-SHIRT - XS$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 DOMINOS T-SHIRT - S$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 DOMINOS T-SHIRT - M$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 DOMINOS T-SHIRT - L$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 DOMINOS T-SHIRT - XL$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- FRIKS84 DOMINOS T-SHIRT - XXL$30.00OUT OF STOCK