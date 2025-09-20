EL SMASH BURGER

$0

EL SMASH OPTIONS Select... $Extra Sauce$ Select...

Add to Cart 1

Two Quarter Pound Beef & Pork Blend Patties smashed with Diced Onions, Topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Potato Stix, & Burger Beast Guava Sriracha Ketchup on a Toasted Cuban Bun. Burger Beast Approved!