EL SMASH BURGER
Two Quarter Pound Beef & Pork Blend Patties smashed with Diced Onions, Topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Potato Stix, & Burger Beast Guava Sriracha Ketchup on a Toasted Cuban Bun. Burger Beast Approved!
Bored Cuban Locations and Hours
Brickell
(305) 646-1400
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 7AM
All hours
Le Jeune
(305) 642-0323
831 NW 42 AVE, Miami, FL 33126
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 7AM
All hours
