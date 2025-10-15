Skip to Main content
Bored Cuban
0
Home
/
WHIPPED CAFECITO -NEW
WHIPPED CAFECITO -NEW
$0
Milk Choice 8 oz
Please select up to 1
Select...
TYPE OF SUGAR?
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Our signature whipped Cuban-style coffee — bold, creamy, and layered over chilled milk. Smooth, rich, and perfectly balanced.
Bored Cuban Locations and Hours
Bored Brickell
(305) 646-1400
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
Bored Le Jeune
(305) 642-0323
831 NW 42 AVE, Miami, FL 33126
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement