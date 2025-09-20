Skip to Main content
Bored Cuban
0
Home
/
Strawberry Sunrise
Strawberry Sunrise
$0
Strawberry sunrise mods
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
A blend of fresh strawberries, banana, and fresh-squeezed orange juice, lightly sweetened with Raw honey and blended to perfection. Smooth, citrusy, and refreshing!
Bored Cuban Locations and Hours
Brickell
(305) 646-1400
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 7AM
All hours
Le Jeune
(305) 642-0323
831 NW 42 AVE, Miami, FL 33126
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 7AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement